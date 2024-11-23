Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in Chicago to play the Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, the Grizzlies will likely remain without their best player, as Ja Morant is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
The superstar point guard has missed each of the previous seven games.
Via Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com on Friday: "Latest injury report lists Ja Morant as Doubtful for Saturday at Chicago.
Indications are Ja will get workouts in over coming days and, barring any issues, could be in play to return early next week during @memgrizz 4-game homestand.
Morant (hip) has missed past 7 games."
Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in his first eight games.
He is coming off a year where he only appeared in nine games due to injury and suspension.
The Grizzlies are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 3-4 in the seven games they have played on the road away from Memphis.
Following Chicago, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers in Memphis.
As for the Bulls, they are 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 2-5 in the seven games they have played at home in Chicago.