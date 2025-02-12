Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Clippers Game
On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the LA Clippers in California.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Justin Russo: "Ja Morant (right knee soreness) and Vince Williams Jr. (left knee soreness) are QUESTIONABLE for Memphis Grizzlies tonight as they play LA Clippers.
Morant hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back since Dec. 26/27.
Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and Cam Spencer are OUT."
The Grizzlies are coming off a 119-112 win over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Morant finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 36-17 record in 53 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Clippers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on February 20 when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
As for the Clippers, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-23 record in 52 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Grizzlies, the Clippers will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.