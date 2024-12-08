Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
On Sunday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road to play the Washington Wizards.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as superstar point guard Ja Morant is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (back) questionable Sunday."
Morant enters play with averages of 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The Grizzlies have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won two straight).
They most recently defeated the Celtics (in Boston) by a score of 127-121.
Morant finished the victory with 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 11/20 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Currently, the Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 16-8 record in their first 24 games.
They are 5-5 in the ten games they have played outside of Memphis.
Following Washington, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets.
On the other hand, the Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 3-18 record in 21 games.
That said, they snapped a 16-game losing streak when they beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 122-113 on Saturday.
Following Memphis, the Wizards will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening in Ohio.