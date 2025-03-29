Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.
The two-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous six games, so this would be his seventh straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "As for Ja Morant, the Grizzlies star remains QUESTIONABLE for tonight's game against the Lakers. However, he did participate in shootaround today. Morant has missed the last six games for Memphis due to a hamstring injury"
Morant has averages of 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 29.1% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Jonah Dylan of Commercial Appeal: "Ja Morant is here at shootaround ahead of Grizzlies/Lakers tonight.
He’s missed the last six games but is listed as questionable with a hamstring strain."
The Grizzlies are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the Lakers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Boston Celtics.