Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Magic-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts while laying on the ground after a shot during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play their third game of the season when they host the Orlando Magic in Tennessee.

However, they may be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report for the contest.

Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) questionable Saturday."

Morant is coming off a game where he had 24 points and two assists while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.

However, the Grizzlies lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 128-108 to fall to 1-1 in their first two games of the season.

Via The NBA: "That's fantastic defense.

Ja Morant is just amazing."

Following the Magic, the Grizzlies will remain at home to host Chicago Bulls on Monday evening in Memphis.

Morant is now in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).

He finished last year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field in nine games.

Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for the Magic, they enter the night with a 2-0 record in their first two games.

They are coming off a 116-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (at home) on Friday evening.

Franz Wagner led the way with 29 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.

Following Memphis, the Magic will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers.

Ben Stinar
