Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Magic-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play their third game of the season when they host the Orlando Magic in Tennessee.
However, they may be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report for the contest.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) questionable Saturday."
Morant is coming off a game where he had 24 points and two assists while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
However, the Grizzlies lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 128-108 to fall to 1-1 in their first two games of the season.
Via The NBA: "That's fantastic defense.
Ja Morant is just amazing."
Following the Magic, the Grizzlies will remain at home to host Chicago Bulls on Monday evening in Memphis.
Morant is now in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).
He finished last year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field in nine games.
As for the Magic, they enter the night with a 2-0 record in their first two games.
They are coming off a 116-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (at home) on Friday evening.
Franz Wagner led the way with 29 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
Following Memphis, the Magic will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers.