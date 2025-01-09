Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Rockets-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Houston Rockets in Tennessee.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The superstar point guard has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Wednesday: "Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable vs. Rockets tomorrow after missing the last five games."
Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in his first 20 games.
The Grizzlies enter play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Grizzlies beat Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks (at home in Memphis) by a score of 119-104.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 24-12 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten games).
Most recently, the Rockets beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 135-112.