Ja Morant's Dunk Went Viral In Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Game
On Monday night, Ja Morant made his return to the starting lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies after an eight-game absence.
The two-time NBA All-Star had eight points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 3/5 from the field in his first seven minutes of playing time.
He also had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Grind City Media: "CLIMB THE LADDER JA 😱💥"
Many people reacted to the highlight.
@901GRIMM: "Legendary. MVP this year if he plays over 60 games"
@nameholdsweight: "Oh he got his legs back."
@HPbasketball: "Ja is the most spectacular player in the league right now. Kyrie's most sensational. None of these have to do with quality of play or winning, just what it's like to watch them."
@JoeMullinax: "The hip is fine"
@ChappellSauce: "Why he do that?!? And that back behind pass just then?!? YOOO!"
Morant only played in nine games last season, so seeing him healthy is huge for Grizzlies fans.
The former Murray State star came into the night with averages of 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Grizzlies are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 10-7 record in 17 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following their matchup with the Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Detroit Pistons.