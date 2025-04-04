Ja Morant's Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater Went Viral In Grizzlies-Heat Game
On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Miami Heat in Florida.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 110-108.
Ja Morant made the game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Via Bleacher Report: "JA CALLS GAME IN MIAMI 😤😱"
Morant finished the win with 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/22 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his big shot on social media.
@TakeWhatsLefft: "Bruh EVERYTIME Ja name starts to circulate he does this I got Ja winning mvp next season"
Brett Usher: "Ja lives for big moments"
@vontobemild: "What caught my attention was the bench of the Grizzlies. Your star just hit a game winner."
@SpideyLounge: "Too bad grizzlies doing nothing in the playoffs lol"
Morant has been on a hot streak as of late.
Via StatMuse: "Ja Morant last eight games:
30.9 PPG
7.0 APG
1.5 SPG
55/39%
On fire."
With the victory over the Heat, the Grizzlies improved to 45-32 in 77 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 20-18 in the 38 games they have played on the road away from Memphis.
Following the Heat, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He is in his sixth season (all with the Grizzlies).