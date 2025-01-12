Ja Morant's Game-Winning Shot Went Viral In Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 127-125, and Ja Morant made the game-winning shot with less than 20 seconds left on the clock.
Via The NBA on TNT: "JA MORANT WITH THE GAME WINNING SHOT 🥶"
Morant finished the win with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/19 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his clutch shot.
@clinkie44: "JA is what they wanted Ant to be this year 😤"
@777_1886: "played bad all night just to make 2 great buckets at the end"
@DavidZebra900: "JA MORANT, GAME-WINNER BANG!!!!"
@WASWizards: "Ja always comes back and immediately hits a game winner… or a bucket to tie… like every time😂😂😂 "
With the victory, the Grizzlies improved to 25-14 in 39 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Timberwolves, they will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Morant is now averaging 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The two-time NBA All-Star is in his sixth season (all with the Grizzlies).
As for the Timberwolves, they dropped to 20-18 in their first 38 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Washington Wizards on Monday.