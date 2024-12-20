Fastbreak

Ja Morant's Huge Block On Draymond Green Went Viral In Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant had a huge block on Draymond Green.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Golden State Warriors (at home in Tennessee).

During the first half, Ja Morant had a huge block on Draymond Green that went viral on social media.

Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT BLOCKS DRAYMOND. 😤 "

Morant had four points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 2/5 from the field in his first 15 minutes of playing time.

At halftime, the Grizzlies led the Warriors by a commanding score of 69-38.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors getting crushed at half in Memphis: 69-38. Nothing going right. Four Draymond Green fouls. Steph Curry 0-of-5 shooting. Dennis Schröder 1-of-9 in his debut half. Grizzlies made 51% of their shots, 12 3s."

Many NBA fans reacted to Morant's highlight.

@BoredCoinstar: "DRAYMOND WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!"

@chart003: "Green gets embarrassed by JA, then starts shoving people. I am absolutely shocked!!"

@PrizePicks: "Ja doing a little bit of everything tn"

Parker Flemming: "We gotta talk about Ja Morant's defense.

He's picking up 94, applying pressure, getting steals, diving on the ball for loose balls, face-guarding Steph, and this monster block on Draymond.

Real tone-setting type stuff defensively"

Morant came into the evening with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 16 games.

The Grizzlies are also 18-9 in 27 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.