Ja Morant's Huge Block On Draymond Green Went Viral In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Golden State Warriors (at home in Tennessee).
During the first half, Ja Morant had a huge block on Draymond Green that went viral on social media.
Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT BLOCKS DRAYMOND. 😤 "
Morant had four points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 2/5 from the field in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
At halftime, the Grizzlies led the Warriors by a commanding score of 69-38.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors getting crushed at half in Memphis: 69-38. Nothing going right. Four Draymond Green fouls. Steph Curry 0-of-5 shooting. Dennis Schröder 1-of-9 in his debut half. Grizzlies made 51% of their shots, 12 3s."
Many NBA fans reacted to Morant's highlight.
@BoredCoinstar: "DRAYMOND WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!"
@chart003: "Green gets embarrassed by JA, then starts shoving people. I am absolutely shocked!!"
@PrizePicks: "Ja doing a little bit of everything tn"
Parker Flemming: "We gotta talk about Ja Morant's defense.
He's picking up 94, applying pressure, getting steals, diving on the ball for loose balls, face-guarding Steph, and this monster block on Draymond.
Real tone-setting type stuff defensively"
Morant came into the evening with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Grizzlies are also 18-9 in 27 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.