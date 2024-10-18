Ja Morant's Injury Status For Heat-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play their final preseason game when they host the Miami Heat in Tennessee.
They are 3-1 in their first four games of the preseason.
Superstar point guard Ja Morant has been out of action for the previous three games.
That said, Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal reported (on Thursday) that Morant will return against the Heat.
Via Cole on Thursday: "Ja Morant and Marcus Smart will return to the lineup for Friday’s preseason finale, but Jaren Jackson Jr. will be held out."
Since it's the preseason it makes sense why the Grizzlies were cautious with Morant.
He is the team's best player, but is coming off a year where he only appeared in nine games.
Despite his limited time on the court last season, Morant averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
After finishing last year as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record, many fans are anticipating a major bounce-back season from the team.
As for the Heat, they are 3-1 in their first four preseason games.
They will open up the regular season on October 23 when they host the Orlando Magic in Miami.
Last season, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.