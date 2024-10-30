Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Brooklyn Nets in Tennessee.
For the game, the Grizzlies could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.
Morant missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 20.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field in three games.
Via Matt Infield Action News 5 on Tuesday: "New addition to the Grizzlies injury report: Zach Edey is questionable for tomorrow night’s game with right calf tightness.
Ja Morant and John Konchar remain questionable as well.
Keep in mind, that’ll be the first night of a back-to-back. Though both being at home helps."
The Grizzlies are 2-2 in their first four games after most recently losing to Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls by a score of 126-123.
Following their matchup with the Nets, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Memphis.
As for the Nets, they are 1-3 in their first four games after most recently losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (in overtime) by a score of 144-39 at home
Following their matchup with Memphis, the Nets will return to Barclays Center to host the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening in Brooklyn.
Last season, the Grizzlies and Nets both missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.