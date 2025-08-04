NBA Star Ja Morant Made His Feelings Clear About Kevin Durant
Ja Morant and Kevin Durant are two of the most popular players in the NBA today.
Earlier this year, Durant reached a major milestone when he was playing Morant and the Grizzlies.
Via The NBA (on February 11, 2025): "30K POINTS FOR 35
Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points!"
Despite Durant's historic achievement, the Grizzlies won by a score of 119-112.
After the game, Morant spoke highly of the future Hall of Famer (via Bleacher Report).
Morant: "He one of the greats. That's why I honored him with the ball... Hats off to him and I hope he keep going, we want to see him out here."
Durant finished his final year in Phoenix with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
This summer, the 2014 MVP was traded to the Houston Rockets.
He has also spent time playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to the Suns).
Durant has won two titles over his legendary career.
He's also averaged at least 25 points per contest in every season (outside of his rookie year).
Via SleeperRockets: "For any Rockets fans who don’t realize how efficient Kevin Durant is at scoring the basketball, this was his shot chart last season
KD shot 57.4% on 2PT and 43% on 3PT in YEAR 18
Ridiculous"