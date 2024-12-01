Ja Morant Made Memphis Grizzlies History Against Pacers
On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Indiana Pacers in Tennessee.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 136-121.
Ja Morant finished his day with 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
He also made Grizzlies history.
Via StatMamba: "Ja Morant becomes the 3rd player in Grizzlies history to reach 6,000 PTS & 2,000 AST.
Joining Mike Conley & Marc Gasol."
With the victory, the Grizzlies improved to 14-7 in their first 21 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Via StatMuse: "Memphis Grizzlies:
— 6 straight wins
— Longest win streak in West
— 3 seed
— 2 games back from the 1 seed
Ja has only played in half their games."
Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in his first 11 games of the season.
The Grizzlies will now head on the road to visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening in Texas.
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He is in his sixth NBA season (all with Memphis).
The two-time NBA All-Star has led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in three of his first five seasons.
Last year, Morant only appeared in nine games.