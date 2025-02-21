Ja Morant Makes Blunt Comment After Memphis Grizzlies Lose To Pacers
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Pacers in Indiana.
The Grizzlies lost by a score of 127-113.
Their biggest struggles came in the second quarter.
Via Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star: "Pacers won the period 50-26. They were 16 of 23 from the floor, 7 of 12 from 3, 11 of 11 at the line, 1.86 points per possession. Grizzlies 10 of 26, 3 of 14, 3 of 4, 0.94 points per possession. Turner 15 points and Haliburton 10 in the quarter alone."
Ja Morant finished the loss with just 12 points and six assists while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a blunt comment when he met with the media.
Morant (h/t Grind City Media): "Im just trying to find my rhythm. Gotta do it in a better way, don’t force shots... Just trying to get in a rhythm... I'll figure it out. I forced some shots today... I just gotta figure out how to be better."
Despite his tough showing, Morant is still averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 33 games.
With the loss to Indiana, the Grizzlies dropped to 36-19 in 55 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).