Ja Morant Makes Blunt Comment After Memphis Grizzlies Lose To Pacers

Ja Morant met with the media after Thursday's game.

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sMemphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Pacers in Indiana.

The Grizzlies lost by a score of 127-113.

Their biggest struggles came in the second quarter.

Via Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star: "Pacers won the period 50-26. They were 16 of 23 from the floor, 7 of 12 from 3, 11 of 11 at the line, 1.86 points per possession. Grizzlies 10 of 26, 3 of 14, 3 of 4, 0.94 points per possession. Turner 15 points and Haliburton 10 in the quarter alone."

Ja Morant finished the loss with just 12 points and six assists while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he made a blunt comment when he met with the media.

Morant (h/t Grind City Media): "Im just trying to find my rhythm. Gotta do it in a better way, don’t force shots... Just trying to get in a rhythm... I'll figure it out. I forced some shots today... I just gotta figure out how to be better."

Despite his tough showing, Morant is still averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 33 games.

With the loss to Indiana, the Grizzlies dropped to 36-19 in 55 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

