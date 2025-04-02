Ja Morant Makes Blunt Steph Curry Statement After Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee.
While the game was close, the Grizzlies lost by a score of 134-125.
They were unable to control Steph Curry, who went off for 52 points while shooting 12/20 from the three-point range.
After the game, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was honest about their failure to contain Curry.
Morant (h/t Action News 5): "The main guy on the scout shouldn't have 52 points... If you have the greatest shooter in the world, he shouldn't even attempt that much threes."
Morant finished the loss with 36 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry was NEAR PERFECT in the 1st quarter of Warriors-Grizzlies
- 19 points
- 5 rebounds
- 4 assists
- 2 steals
- 7-of-8 shooting
- 5-of-6 3PT
- 11 minutes played
Golden State leads Memphis 45-32 heading into the 2nd quarter"
With the loss, the Grizzlies dropped to the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-32 record in 76 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak).
Following the Warriors, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).