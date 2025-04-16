Ja Morant Makes Bold Statement After Memphis Grizzlies Lose To Warriors
On Tuesday evening, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 121-116 (in San Francisco).
Morant got injured during the game, but he was able to return to action.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Ja was able to make a free throw after injuring his ankle 🙏"
With the loss, they will now return home to host either the Dallas Mavericks or Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
The superstar point guard made it clear that he will be available for that game (h/t Grind City Media).
Morant: "I'm playing. That's basically the answer I'm giving. It ain't nothing different."
Morant was still able to finish the game with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 9/18 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Morant finished the regular season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Memphis loses to Golden State.
Sets up a must-win at home for the Grizzlies against the winner of Mavs vs. Kings.
Big time stakes in that one for the Wizards:
• Memphis win = Pick No. 18, 19 or 20 —> Wizards
• Memphis loss = future second round pick —> Wizards"
If the Grizzlies advance to the NBA playoffs, they will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.