Ja Morant Makes Bold Statement Before Grizzlies-Thunder Series
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 120-106.
The Grizzlies are now headed to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
Ja Morant finished the win with 22 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 7/24 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Morant was asked about their upcoming matchup with the Thunder.
Reporter: "What is the mindset like? Obviously, people are going to make a lot out of the 1-8 and being a tremendous underdog? Do you guys feel underdog? Or do you feel like you guys can line up with these guys despite what happened in the regular season?"
Morant: "I don't feel like this is no different from the regular season. I feel like we was the underdog the whole time. How much people you heard talk about us? Other than when we lost. It's the same mentality."
The Grizzlies finished the regular season as the eighth seed with a 48-34 record.
Over their last nine meetings, the Thunder have gone 9-0 (dating back to the 2022-23 season).
Morant finished the regular season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
He is in his sixth year (all with Memphis).
Last season, the Grizzlies missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.