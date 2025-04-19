Fastbreak

Ja Morant Makes Bold Statement Before Grizzlies-Thunder Series

Ja Morant met with the media after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 120-106.

The Grizzlies are now headed to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Ja Morant finished the win with 22 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 7/24 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

After the big win, Morant was asked about their upcoming matchup with the Thunder.

Reporter: "What is the mindset like? Obviously, people are going to make a lot out of the 1-8 and being a tremendous underdog? Do you guys feel underdog? Or do you feel like you guys can line up with these guys despite what happened in the regular season?"

Morant: "I don't feel like this is no different from the regular season. I feel like we was the underdog the whole time. How much people you heard talk about us? Other than when we lost. It's the same mentality."

The Grizzlies finished the regular season as the eighth seed with a 48-34 record.

Over their last nine meetings, the Thunder have gone 9-0 (dating back to the 2022-23 season).

Morant finished the regular season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.

He is in his sixth year (all with Memphis).

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last season, the Grizzlies missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.

