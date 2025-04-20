Fastbreak

Ja Morant Makes Feelings Very Clear After Grizzlies-Thunder Game

Ja Morant met with the media after Game 1.

Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts as Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts as Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies got blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Ja Morant finished the 131-80 loss with 17 points, three rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes.

Via Bleacher Report: "THUNDER BLOW OUT GRIZZLIES BY 51 PTS 😳🤯

Largest margin of victory EVER in a Game 1 😱"

After the game, Morant made a bold statement that went viral on social media (via NBA TV).

Reporter: "What are you telling your guys after a game like this?"

Morant: "We will never play that bad again."

Many fans commented on Morant's quote.

@Tolly4220: "it’s a parade inside my city"

@NYGJack: "Am I crazy for thinking this series ends in a sweep with every game being a 10+ point win for OKC?

@HoopsHome1: "Hollow talk. This series isn’t even remotely close and he is the main issue. The fact that he doesn’t recognize it is part of the issue."

Ja Morant
Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

@Devantecomedy: "Okc has a chance to do the funniest thing ever lol"

@FlankenBerry: "So going to lose by 41 next game.

Then like 30.

Then by 20 cause OKC just starts resting players earlier and earlier right?"

Ja Morant
Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks off the court during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Oklahoma City).

The Grizzlies have gone 22-21 in 43 games on the road away from Memphis.

Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).

He has made two All-Star Games.

