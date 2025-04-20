Ja Morant Makes Feelings Very Clear After Grizzlies-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies got blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Ja Morant finished the 131-80 loss with 17 points, three rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes.
Via Bleacher Report: "THUNDER BLOW OUT GRIZZLIES BY 51 PTS 😳🤯
Largest margin of victory EVER in a Game 1 😱"
After the game, Morant made a bold statement that went viral on social media (via NBA TV).
Reporter: "What are you telling your guys after a game like this?"
Morant: "We will never play that bad again."
Many fans commented on Morant's quote.
@Tolly4220: "it’s a parade inside my city"
@NYGJack: "Am I crazy for thinking this series ends in a sweep with every game being a 10+ point win for OKC?
@HoopsHome1: "Hollow talk. This series isn’t even remotely close and he is the main issue. The fact that he doesn’t recognize it is part of the issue."
@Devantecomedy: "Okc has a chance to do the funniest thing ever lol"
@FlankenBerry: "So going to lose by 41 next game.
Then like 30.
Then by 20 cause OKC just starts resting players earlier and earlier right?"
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Oklahoma City).
The Grizzlies have gone 22-21 in 43 games on the road away from Memphis.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).
He has made two All-Star Games.