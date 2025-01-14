Ja Morant Makes Honest 8-Word Statement After Grizzlies-Rockets Game
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Houston Rockets (in Texas) by a score of 120-118.
Ja Morant finished the loss with 29 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Despite his solid performance, Morant made an honest statement after the loss (h/t Grind City Media and Michael Wallace).
Morant: "I gotta be better. I gotta be better."
With the loss, the Grizzlies are still 25-15 in 40 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games.
The Grizzlies have also lost all three games against the Rockets during the 2024-25 season.
The Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who exploded for 42 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 13/18 from the field.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 26-12 record in 38 games.
Via Chris Vernon of The Ringer: "that was a good game. big respect to Rockets cause know Grizzlies wanted that one. Jalen Green was best player on floor by wide margin. He was unbelievable."
Morant is now averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Following the Rockets, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.