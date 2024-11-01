Ja Morant's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Bucks-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks.
During the first half, superstar point guard Ja Morant made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Morant had ten points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first nine minutes.
Via The NBA: "JA GOES NO-LOOK 🫣 ...
and makes it look too casual."
Many NBA fans reacted to the pass.
@shoboat_tpow: "this was cold"
@NycRoundball: "Heck of a pass Ja"
@sjp_v: "THATS A NASTYYYY PASS"
@BentonStalling5: "Ja looking like Jwill with that pass"
The Grizzlies entered the matchup with a 2-3 record in their first five games.
Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in his first four games of the new season.
Most recently, the Grizzlies lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 119-106 on Wednesday at home.
Morant had 14 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 5/16 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Saturday evening against Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers in Philadelphia.
As for the Bucks, they are 1-3 in their first four games.
Following their matchup with Memphis, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin.