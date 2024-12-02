Ja Morant's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Pacers-Grizzlies Game
On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Indiana Pacers (at home).
During the game, Ja Morant made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS JA DIME 😳"
Morant finished the game with 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field.
Many fans reacted to his big highlight.
@TrendInfoNow: "Ja Morant getting back to his normal self. What a dime!"
@aethrieon: "Ja Morant versus everyone, and the assist."
@TotalApexSports: "While everyone is focused on football, Ja our here droppin' DIMES"
@otherhalfling: "ja gets my vote as the most entertaining player in the nba."
The Grizzlies beat the Pacers by a score of 136-121.
They are now in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest in his first 11 games of the season.
If the Grizzlies can have a healthy year, there is no reason that they should not be seen as a contender to reach the Western Conference finals.
They are currently 14-7 in 21 games, which has them as the third seed.
Following their victory over Indiana, the Grizzlies will now head to Dallas for a showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavs on Tuesday.
On the road, they have gone 4-4 in eight games played outside of Memphis.
As for the Pacers, they dropped to 9-12 in their first 21 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.