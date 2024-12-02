Fastbreak

Ja Morant's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Pacers-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant made an incredible pass during Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a three point basket during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Indiana Pacers (at home).

During the game, Ja Morant made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "THIS JA DIME 😳"

Morant finished the game with 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field.

Many fans reacted to his big highlight.

@TrendInfoNow: "Ja Morant getting back to his normal self. What a dime!"

@aethrieon: "Ja Morant versus everyone, and the assist."

@TotalApexSports: "While everyone is focused on football, Ja our here droppin' DIMES"

@otherhalfling: "ja gets my vote as the most entertaining player in the nba."

The Grizzlies beat the Pacers by a score of 136-121.

They are now in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest in his first 11 games of the season.

If the Grizzlies can have a healthy year, there is no reason that they should not be seen as a contender to reach the Western Conference finals.

They are currently 14-7 in 21 games, which has them as the third seed.

Following their victory over Indiana, the Grizzlies will now head to Dallas for a showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavs on Tuesday.

On the road, they have gone 4-4 in eight games played outside of Memphis.

Ja Morant
Dec 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As for the Pacers, they dropped to 9-12 in their first 21 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

