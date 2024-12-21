Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game
Ja Morant is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, the Grizzlies will likely be without their best player, as Ja Morant is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
Morant is currently averaging 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (back) doubtful for Saturday."
Published