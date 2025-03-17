Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Kings Game
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in California to play the Sacramento Kings.
For the game, the Grizzlies will be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out.
Morant missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic (on Sunday): "Grizzlies say Ja Morant is out for tomorrow's game against Sacramento with left hamstring soreness.
He missed yesterday's game with right shoulder soreness."
Morant has averages of 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 29.1% from the three-point range in 43 games.
He is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).
The Grizzlies come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Kings, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the road, they are 18-14 in the 32 games they have played away from Memphis.
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-33 record in 66 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Grizzlies, the Kings will play their next game on Wednesday night when they remain at home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers.