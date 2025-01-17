Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.
Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (foot) questionable for Friday."
The Grizzlies beat the Spurs (also in San Antonio) by a score of 129-115 on Wednesday.
Morant finished with 21 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 26-15 record in 41 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On the road, the Grizzlies are 11-10 in the 21 games they have played away from Memphis.
Following the Spurs, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Monday afternoon when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with Memphis).
Via NBA on ESPN: "Round 2 🍿
📺 Grizzlies-Spurs | 9:30 PM ET on ESPN"
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed with a 19-20 record in 39 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
At home, the Spurs are 12-9 in the 21 games they have played in San Antonio.
Following the Grizzies, they will visit the Miami Heat on Sunday.