Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out.
Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday."
The Grizzlies are 22-10 in 32 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 132-124.
Morant had 25 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 8/11 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 25 minutes (before exiting with an injury).
The two-time NBA All-Star is in his sixth season (all with the Grizzlies).
He is coming off a year where he only appeared in nine games due to injury and suspension.
Following the Thunder, the Grizzlies will resume action on Tuesday when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Via Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal on Saturday: "If Ja Morant misses 17 games this season, he’ll be ineligible for All-NBA status. Tomorrow will make 13 missed games"
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the west with a 25-5 record in 30 games.