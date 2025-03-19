Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Game
On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out.
The former Murray State star has missed the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic (on Tuesday): "Ja Morant (left hamstring soreness) is listed as out for tomorrow's game in Portland. It'll be the third straight game he's missed.
Santi Aldama (right calf strain) was also upgraded to questionable. He's been out for 7 of the last 8 games."
Morant has averages of 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 29.1% from the three-point range in 43 games.
He is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).
The Grizzlies come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Friday night when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.
On the road, they are 18-15 in 33 games away from Memphis.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 30-39 record in 69 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (but also won two straight).
At home, the Trail Blazers are 18-16 in 34 games.