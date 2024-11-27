Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Pistons-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Detroit Pistons at home in Tennessee.
For the game, the Grizzlies will be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in his first nine games.
Via Matt Infield of Action News 5 on Tuesday: "Ja Morant is OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons with a left knee contusion.
Left last night’s game briefly after banging knees with a Blazers player, said it was just a stinger and he was obviously fine playing through it afterwards.
Would imagine this is precautionary"
The Grizzlies have played well this season (despite Morant being in and out of the lineup).
They come into play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-7 record in 18 games.
In addition, the Grizzlies are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Pistons, they will remain at home to host Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
As for the Pistons, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-11 record in 19 games.
After a tough few years, their start has shown that they are capable of being a play-in tournament team.
Following the Grizzlies, the Pistons will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.