UPDATE: Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: Ja Morant was at shootaround (h/t Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal).
On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the game, the Grizzlies could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.
Morant has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (shoulder) questionable for Wednesday."
Morant is in the middle of another solid season with averages of 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 28.7% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 132-130 loss to the Atlanta Hawks (at home).
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-23 record in 61 games.
Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies have gone 3-7 (and they have lost three straight).
Following the Thunder, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Friday when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 50-11 record in 61 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Grizzlies, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers.