UPDATE: Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: Ja Morant is now probable.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:
Ja Morant has been upgraded to probable today against Minnesota."
On Monday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.
Morant missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (foot) questionable for Monday."
Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 24 games.
He is in his sixth season (all with Memphis).
The Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 140-112.
Desmond Bane led the team with 22 points, six rebounds, 14 assists and three steals while shooting 10/17 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Timberwolves, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
They are 15-5 in the 20 games they have played at home in Memphis.
On the other side, the Timberwolves are the eighth seed with a 22-20 record in 42 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.