Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Tennessee.
For the game, Ja Morant is listed as questionable on the injury report.
After missing eight straight games, the superstar point guard appears to be nearing a return.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (hip, pelvic) questionable for Monday."
Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Grizzlies have been able to play well without Morant in the lineup.
They are currently in a middle of a two-game winning streak.
As of Monday's standings, the Grizzlies are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 10-7 record in 17 games.
Most recently, the Grizzlies beat the Bulls (in Chciago) by a score of 142-131.
Scotty Pippen Jr. led the team with 30 points, two rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 13/16 from the field in 31 minutes.
Following their showdown with the Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Detroit Pistons.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-10 record in 17 games.
They are coming off a 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Anfernee Simons led the team with 25 points while shooting 10/20 from the field.
Following the Grizzlies, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Pacers in Indiana.