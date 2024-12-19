Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Moses Moody will miss a third straight game tonight in Memphis. Knee tendinitis. Marcus Smart is doubtful for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is questionable. Vince Williams is out."
Morant is currently averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with an 18-9 record in 27 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games but are coming off a 116-110 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
Morant had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 6/21 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Warriors, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with Memphis).
As for the Warriors, they are the seventh seed in the west with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and in the middle of a two-game losing skid).
Last month, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies by a score of 123-118.