Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Washington Wizards in Tennessee.
For the game, the Grizzlies will be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out.
Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via Matt Infield of Action News 5: "Ja Morant is OUT tomorrow night against the Wizards with what’s now being called right hip soreness, not a hamstring injury like what was originally said last night.
Sore hip would seem to be a better prognosis than a hamstring problem, seems like good news."
The Grizzles most recently beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 131-114 to improve to 5-4 in their first nine games.
Before leaving due to injury, Morant finished with 20 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Wizards, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
As for the Wizards, they are 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
Most recently, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 125-112.
Following the Grizzlies, the Wizards will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.