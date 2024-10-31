Ja Morant Posts Heartfelt Instagram Story After Nets-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets took over in the fourth quarter and won by a score of 119-106.
Former Grizzlies player Ziaire Williams finished with 17 points, one rebound, three assists, four steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 24 minutes.
After the game, Ja Morant made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for his former teammate.
Williams and Morant were on the Grizzlies together for three years (he was traded to the Nets over the offseason).
Morant wrote: "hate it's this way . but love dis shii for you la brudda 💙🙏🏾 love gang @ziaire"
Grizzlies fans will likely enjoy seeing the post from Morant.
Williams was the tenth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Stanford by the Grizzlies.
He is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 56.3% from the three-point range in his first five games with the Nets.
Following the Grizzlies, the Nets will host the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening in Brooklyn.
They are 2-3 in their first five games.
Morant finished the loss with 14 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 5/16 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
The Grizzlies will now play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in Memphis.
They are 2-3 in their first five games.