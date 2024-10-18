Fastbreak

Ja Morant Reacts To Golden State Warriors Player's Instagram Post

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant commented on his former teammate's Instagram post.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

De'Anthony Melton is going into his first season as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

The former USC star had spent the previous two years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 38 games.

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Melton made a post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes in one hour.

Melton captioned his post: "👑"

One person who left a comment was his former Memphis Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant.

Morant wrote: "🤞🏾"

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Morant was teammates with Melton for each of his first three seasons in the NBA.

They helped the Grizzlies reach the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Melton is expected to be a big addition to the Warriors.

Many of his new teammates also commented on the post.

Brandin Podziemski: "OG"

Buddy Hield: "OG Melt!!"

Kyle Anderson: "money melt 💰"

Quinten Post: "Yeah Melt 🔥"

Trayce Jackson-Davis: "OG 👀"

October 17

Melton was the 46th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He spent six seasons with the Suns, Grizzlies and 76ers before signing with Golden State.

His career averages are 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 350 games.

The Warriors will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

