Ja Morant Reacts To Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Instagram Post
Jaren Jackson Jr. has established himself among the best young stars in the NBA.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Sunday, the former Michigan State star sent out a post to Instagram.
Jackson Jr. captioned his post: "Camp rock"
One person who commented on his post was his superstar teammate Ja Morant.
Morant's comment had over 200 likes.
Morant wrote: "🎸"
Morant and Jackson Jr. have been teammates for each of the previous four seasons.
They appear to have fantastic chemistry and are among the best duos in the league.
Jackson Jr. was the fourth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent all five seasons of his career with Memphis and made the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (in addition to being the Defensive Player of The Year).
Meanwhile, Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He is coming off a year where he only appeared in nine games due to injury (and suspension).
That said, the two-time NBA All-Star averaged an impressive 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
If the Grizzlies can have a healthy season, they will be seen as a contender to be a top-six seed in the Western Conference in 2025.