Ja Morant Reacts To Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Instagram Post
Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming off another productive season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Michigan State star averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Monday, Jackson Jr. made a post to Instagram that had a clip from a recent basketball game.
Jackson Jr. captioned his post: "Might be time"
One person who left a comment on his post was Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
Morant wrote: "let’s dance then mf !!"
For Grizzlies fans, it's good to see that two of their three best players are interacting on social media.
They have always appeared to have good chemistry over their five seasons as teammates.
Last year, the Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries so they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Morant only appeared in nine games last season, but he finished with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
If he returns to full health next year, the two-time NBA All-Star will likely be in the conversation as one of the best 15 players in the league.
In addition to Jackson Jr. and Morant, the Grizzlies also have Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane Luke Kennard and GG Jackson II.