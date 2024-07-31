Ja Morant Reacts To Memphis Grizzlies Latest Roster Move
Luke Kennard is coming off another productive season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 39 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kennard is staying with Memphis.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Free agent G Luke Kennard has agreed on a new one-year, $11 million contract to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies. Kennard’s a career 44 percent 3-point shooter and a key floor spacer for the Western contender."
Directly following the news, Ja Morant quoted Wojnarowski's post with one emoji.
His post had over 700 likes and 25,000 impressions in ten minutes.
Morant wrote: "🐻"
Kennard was the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers (and Grizzlies).
His career averages are 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 395 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (two starts).
As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a tough season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.
Morant only appeared in nine games with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
They were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.