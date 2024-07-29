Fastbreak

Ja Morant Reacts To Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Instagram Post

Ja Morant reacted to his Memphis Grizzlies teammate's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant answers questions from media about his time away from the team during his 25 game suspension during a press conference at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant answers questions from media about his time away from the team during his 25 game suspension during a press conference at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr. is coming off a fantastic showing at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Via NBA G League: "Scotty Pippen Jr. posted RIDICULOUS numbers at NBA Summer League! ⭐️

The @memgrizz floor general averaged 21.5 PPG, 8.7 APG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.3 APG. Scotty led Memphis to the title game and earned All-Summer League First Team honors."

Following NBA Summer League, Pippen Jr. made a post to his Instagram that had over 7,600 likes and 100 comments in 16 hours.

One person who left a comment was Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.

Morant wrote: "💪🏾"

Ja Morant's Comment
Ja Morant's Comment / July 28

Jaren Jackson Jr. also reposted Pippen's post to his Instagram story.

Jaren Jackson Jr's IG Story
Jaren Jackson Jr's IG Story / July 28

Seeing two of the best three players on the team support their young teammate on social media is a good sign of the chemistry the group has.

Pippen Jr. went undrafted in 2022 and has had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers (and Grizzlies).

Last year, he averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 21 games (16 starts) for Memphis.

Scotty Pippen Jr.
Apr 14, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.

For reference, Morant only appeared in nine games.

Ja Moran
Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts from the bench during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Therefore, the Grizzlies finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the first time since the 2020 season.

If healthy, the Grizzlies will be seen as a top-eight team in the Western Conference going into the 2024-25 season.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.