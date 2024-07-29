Ja Morant Reacts To Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Instagram Post
Scotty Pippen Jr. is coming off a fantastic showing at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Via NBA G League: "Scotty Pippen Jr. posted RIDICULOUS numbers at NBA Summer League! ⭐️
The @memgrizz floor general averaged 21.5 PPG, 8.7 APG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.3 APG. Scotty led Memphis to the title game and earned All-Summer League First Team honors."
Following NBA Summer League, Pippen Jr. made a post to his Instagram that had over 7,600 likes and 100 comments in 16 hours.
One person who left a comment was Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
Morant wrote: "💪🏾"
Jaren Jackson Jr. also reposted Pippen's post to his Instagram story.
Seeing two of the best three players on the team support their young teammate on social media is a good sign of the chemistry the group has.
Pippen Jr. went undrafted in 2022 and has had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers (and Grizzlies).
Last year, he averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 21 games (16 starts) for Memphis.
As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.
For reference, Morant only appeared in nine games.
Therefore, the Grizzlies finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the first time since the 2020 season.
If healthy, the Grizzlies will be seen as a top-eight team in the Western Conference going into the 2024-25 season.