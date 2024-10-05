Ja Morant Sends Instagram Message To Scotty Pippen Jr.
Scotty Pippen Jr. is going into his third season in the NBA.
The former Vanderbilt star had a good run with the Memphis Grizzlies at the end of last season.
He averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 21 games.
On Saturday, Pippen Jr. made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes and 80 comments in one hour.
Pippen Jr. captioned his post: "Year 3‼️‼️"
One person to leave a comment was Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
He wrote: "let’s get it killa 🔥"
Grizzlies fans will likely love seeing their best player supporting one of the young guys on the roster.
Pippen Jr. is capable of being a key player for the Grizzlies.
The 23-year-old is currently on a two-way contract.
The Grizzlies have one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference.
However, they are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.
After making the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons, the Grizzlies missed the 2024 postseason (they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference).
Morant only appeared in nine games due to injury and suspension.
He finished the year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz.