Ja Morant Sends Out 2-Word Post On X After Thunder-Pacers Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 108-91 to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
With the victory, the series is tied up at 3-3 (and headed to the first Game 7 in a Finals since 2016).
Via ClutchPoints: "The Pacers DEMOLISH the Thunder to force a Game 7!
Pascal Siakam:
16 points
13 rebounds
6-of-14 shooting
Tyrese Haliburton:
14 points
5 assists
5-of-12 shooting
The best two words in sports"
After the game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 20,000 likes and 600,000 impressions.
Morant wrote: "game 7 🔥"
Morant and the Grizzlies were swept by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Many fans reacted to his post.
@cerebralplanet: "Thats gonna be you next year goat"
@TryHardTae: "Ja you gotta use that middy some more that mf pure ain’t no more standing in the corner it’s time to win ⭐️"
@Pimentel_____: "Game 7 is back"
@stubbvrn_98: "Pacers clutch win said it here first"
Morant finished his 2024-25 season with averages 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
He has spent all six years with Memphis.
Via The NBA: "GAME 7 SUNDAY... HOW DID WE GET HERE?
The biggest momentum-swinging plays, runs and moments from the 2025 NBA Finals!"