Fastbreak

Ja Morant Sends Out 2-Word Post On X After Thunder-Pacers Game

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a post after Game 6.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 108-91 to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

With the victory, the series is tied up at 3-3 (and headed to the first Game 7 in a Finals since 2016).

Via ClutchPoints: "The Pacers DEMOLISH the Thunder to force a Game 7!

Pascal Siakam:
16 points
13 rebounds
6-of-14 shooting

Tyrese Haliburton:
14 points
5 assists
5-of-12 shooting

The best two words in sports"

After the game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a post (via X).

His post had over 20,000 likes and 600,000 impressions.

Morant wrote: "game 7 🔥"

Morant and the Grizzlies were swept by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Many fans reacted to his post.

@cerebralplanet: "Thats gonna be you next year goat"

@TryHardTae: "Ja you gotta use that middy some more that mf pure ain’t no more standing in the corner it’s time to win ⭐️"

@Pimentel_____: "Game 7 is back"

@stubbvrn_98: "Pacers clutch win said it here first"

Ja Morant
Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) waits to shoot a free throw during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant finished his 2024-25 season with averages 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.

He has spent all six years with Memphis.

Via The NBA: "GAME 7 SUNDAY... HOW DID WE GET HERE?

The biggest momentum-swinging plays, runs and moments from the 2025 NBA Finals!"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.