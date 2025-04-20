Ja Morant Sends Out Viral Instagram Post Before Grizzlies-Thunder Series
On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant made a post to Instagram that had over 450,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Morant captioned his post: "block out the noise & make them watch 🙉👀 JA3"
Many people left comments on Morant's post.
Scotty Pippen Jr.: "🙌🏽🙌🏽"
Madison Gentry: "make them watch 12!!! 👀"
Nike Basketball: "👀👀"
NBA players Cam Reddish, Paul Pierce, Josh Smith, Chris Paul, Desmond Bane, Carmelo Anthony, Tyus Jones and Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the people to like the post.
Morant is in his sixth NBA year (all with the Grizzlies).
The former Murray State star finished the regular season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via Nick DePaula: "FIRST LOOK: The Nike Ja 3
Ja Morant will debut his 3rd Nike signature shoe to begin the Playoffs.
Features full-length ZoomX foam cushioning & Ja logo repeat print throughout."
Before dealing with injuries last season, the Grizzlies had been a team on the rise.
They made the NBA playoffs from 2021-23.
However, the franchise has been unable to return to the Western Conference finals since the 2014 season.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.