Ja Morant Sends Out Viral Instagram Post On Grizzlies Media Day
Ja Morant is one of the most popular (and exciting) players in the NBA.
The Memphis Grizzlies superstar only appeared in nine games last season due to injury and suspension.
That said, he was still able to put up big numbers and averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.
On Monday, the Grizzlies had media day in Memphis, and Morant sent out an Instagram post that had over 380,000 likes in six hours.
Morant captioned his post: "🆙 🆙 & Away!"
There were also a lot of comments.
Via Nike Basketball: "I know the rim hate to see Ja coming 💀"
Via Paul Beckles: "Chill 12! ⬆️"
Via @waywitdabutta: "MVP szn!"
Via D.J Montgomery: "Kill Everybody!!!"
Via Trey Draper: "⬆️"
Via @niyamorant: "🚀🚀🚀"
Dion Waiters, Mike Miller, Obi Toppin and Zach Randolph were among the NBA players to like Morant's post.
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State by the Grizzlies.
He has spent his entire five-year career with the franchise and led them to the NBA playoffs three times.
If the Grizzlies can have a healthy season in 2025, they will be expected to compete for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies will play their first preseason game on October 7 when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
After five preseason games, they will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.