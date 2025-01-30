Fastbreak

Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status For Rockets-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Houston Rockets in Tennessee.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant was added to the injury report during the day.

Morant has averages of 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.

Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:

Ja Morant (RT Shoulder Soreness) is questionable tonight against the Rockets."

The Grizzlies enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record in 47 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Grizzlies lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 143-106.

Morant finished the loss with ten points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, the Grizzlies lost to the Rockets by a score of 120-118 (in Texas).

Following Houston, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for the Rockets, they are the second seed (one spot ahead of Memphis) with a 32-14 record in 46 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).

Following Memphis, the Rockets will return home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

