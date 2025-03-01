Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status For Spurs-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the San Antonio Spurs.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been added to the injury report.
Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 28.7% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:
Ja Morant (RT Shoulder Soreness) is questionable tonight against San Antonio."
The Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Grizzlies lost to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 114-113.
Morant had 25 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/22 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range.
Via Real Sports: "Ja Morant recorded his 113th 25-PT game.
No other Grizzlies player even has 100."
Following the Spurs, the Grizzlies will remain at home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
They have gone 22-7 in the 29 games they have played in Memphis.
As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-33 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Grizzlies, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday night when they return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.