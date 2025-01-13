Ja Morant's Updated Status For Grizzlies-Rockets Game
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been added to the injury report.
Morant is averaging 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via Michael Wallace: "Grizzlies announce Ja Morant is questionable with an illness ahead of tonight’s game against Rockets."
The Grizzlies come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 127-125.
Morant finished the victory with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/19 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Rockets, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.
On the road, they have gone 10-9 in the 19 games they have played away from Memphis.
As for the Rockets, they are one spot ahead of the Grizzlies (as the second seed) with a 25-12 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Following Memphis, the Rockets will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Denver Nuggets.