Ja Morant's Updated Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant was added to the injury report.
The superstar point guard has averages of 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:
Ja Morant (illness) is questionable tonight against the Pelicans."
Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal reported that Morant was not at shootaround.
Via Cole: "No Ja Morant at shootaround.
He was also questionable with an illness last week (vs Houston) and didn’t go to shootaround before playing."
The Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 29-15 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 132-120.
Morant finished with 16 points, four rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
On the other side, New Orleans is the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-32 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Grizzlies, the Pelicans will play their next game when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in North Carolina.