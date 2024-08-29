Fastbreak

Jahlil Okafor Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post

Former NBA player Jahlil Okafor commented on Jayson Tatum's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns defeated the 76ers 123-116. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns defeated the 76ers 123-116. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has had an incredible summer.

The five-time All-Star won his first NBA Championship and his second career Gold medal (with Team USA) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

On Wednesday, Tatum made a post to Instagram with an exciting announcement.

Tatum wrote: "One to Remember 🏆

STARTING 5, a new Netflix Sports series following our 2023-24 season on and off the court, drops October 9."

There were over 500,000 likes and 2,200 comments in less than 24 hours.

One person who left a comment was former NBA player Jahlil Okafor.

Okafor wrote: "🔥🔥 cant wait to tune in"

Jahlil Okafor Comment / August 28

Okafor had once been seen as a player who had All-Star potential, so basketball fans will like that he is interacting with Tatum's post.

Both Tatum (2017) and Okafor (2015) were superstars during their one season in college at Duke.

Mar 7, 2015; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Jahlil Okafor (15) reacts with guard Matt Jones (13) in the second half. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 84-77 at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after leading the Blue Devils to the NCAA Championship.

He played six seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

His career averages were 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field in 247 regular season games.

Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jahlil Okafor (Duke) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number three overall pick to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As for Tatum, he finished this past season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

He has been to the NBA Finals in two of the previous three seasons.

