Jahlil Okafor Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has had an incredible summer.
The five-time All-Star won his first NBA Championship and his second career Gold medal (with Team USA) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Wednesday, Tatum made a post to Instagram with an exciting announcement.
Tatum wrote: "One to Remember 🏆
STARTING 5, a new Netflix Sports series following our 2023-24 season on and off the court, drops October 9."
There were over 500,000 likes and 2,200 comments in less than 24 hours.
One person who left a comment was former NBA player Jahlil Okafor.
Okafor wrote: "🔥🔥 cant wait to tune in"
Okafor had once been seen as a player who had All-Star potential, so basketball fans will like that he is interacting with Tatum's post.
Both Tatum (2017) and Okafor (2015) were superstars during their one season in college at Duke.
Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after leading the Blue Devils to the NCAA Championship.
He played six seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
His career averages were 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field in 247 regular season games.
As for Tatum, he finished this past season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He has been to the NBA Finals in two of the previous three seasons.