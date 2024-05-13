Jalen Brunson's Brutally Honest Statement After New York Knicks Lose Game 4
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks played the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks were blown out and lost by a score of 121-89.
They shot just 33.7% from the field and 18.9% from the three-point range.
Despite the team's injuries and recent struggles, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson made no excuses after the loss (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "We can talk about fresher legs. We can give us all the pity that we want. Yeah, we're shorthanded, but that doesn't matter right now. We have what we have and we need to go forward with that. There is no 'we're short-handed.' There is no excuse. There's no excuse whatsoever. If we lose, we lose."
Brunson finished the game with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/17 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
He has been an excellent during the 2024 NBA playoffs, but Sunday was easily his worst game of the series (and the postseason).
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics currently lead the Cavs 2-1 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Cleveland.
Brunson is in his second season playing for the Knicks.