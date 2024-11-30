Jalen Brunson Comments On Josh Hart's Instagram Post After Knicks-Hornets Game
On Friday afternoon, the New York Knicks played the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
The Knicks won by a score of 99-98 to improve to 11-8 in their first 19 games.
Josh Hart finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, he made a post to Instagram that had over 19,000 likes in three hours.
Hart captioned his post: "“So encourage each other and build each other up, just as you are already doing.”1 Thessalonians 5:11 NLT"
One person who left a comment on his post was Jalen Brunson.
Brunson wrote: "Preach preacher"
Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They also improved to 6-6 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Madison Square Garden.
Following the Hornets, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday evening when they return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Hart is in his third season playing for the Knicks.
He has also spent time with the Lakers, Pelicans and Trail Blazers over eight seasons.
As for the Hornets, they dropped to 6-13 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.